Mother of six is the very definition of a hero

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Wildfire documents from TEMA reveal new images,…Aug. 4, 2017, 11:54 p.m.
-
FOUND: West Knox County woman with Alzheimer's has…Aug. 4, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Absolutely beautiful today with lower humidity!Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.