Mt. Juliet jumps in as city to view total solar eclipse

Mt. Juliet has scheduled a community event for the total solar eclipse Aug. 21. (Photo: The Tennessean)

Mt. Juliet projects to be one of the best locations nationwide to view a total eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21, and the city has scheduled a community viewing event to go with it.

Nashville is the largest city completely in the viewing path of the total solar eclipse and Mt. Juliet is among suburban areas experts say will have even better peak viewing duration times.

Nashville's peak viewing time is anticipated at 1 minute and 57 seconds with variation depending on specific location, according to astronomy experts.

Mt. Juliet's peak viewing duration is projected to be 2:25, as the city has announced its viewing party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Charlie Daniels Park.

“It’s one of those lifetime events that is a great way to bring the community together to share in this event and can also be a good economic impact for the city,” City Commissioner Brian Abston said.

The total solar eclipse will have a shadow length that experts say will stretch from Oregon to South Carolina, but with a path estimated at only 60-70 miles.

Middle Tennessee's proximity to primary visibility to the first total solar eclipse on U.S. mainland since 1979, is expected to draw tourists to the region.

Hopkinsville, Ky., is predicted to be one of the eclipse centers with a peak duration of 2:41, according to Adventure Science Center Planetarium Manager Derrick Rohl. Gallatin is expected to be just over 2:40 with other Middle Tennessee communities on the upper end of viewing time,

“We’ll have a lot of people coming to Nashville,” Rohl said.

The total solar eclipse 38 years ago was primarily visible in the northwest, said Chuck Schlemm of the Middle Tennessee Space Society.

The center point when the moon will completely block the sun in Nashville is projected at 1:27 p.m., though the time will vary slightly according to specific location, Schlemm said.

"A greater portion of the country will experience this one," Schlemm said. "From noon to 1:25 (p.m.) you'll see the moon start to pass in front of sun. "You'll see a crescent Sun as more and more of the the moon blocks the sun and around 1:27, depending on where you are, at that point, the moon will pass in front of the sun."

Mt. Juliet’s viewing party will be free and those attending can buy “Eclipse Survival Kits,” which will include viewing glasses and T-shirts. The viewing party will include vendors, music, food trucks and other activities.

The city is partnering with the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce on the viewing party with proceeds dedicated to the Friends of the Mt. Juliet Parks & Greenways support group.

Anyone interested in participating in Mt. Juliet’s viewing event can email Abston at babston@mtjuliet-tn.gov.

Information and updates will also be available at mtjuliet-tn.gov and on the Facebook page at facebook.com/MJSolarEclipse.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean