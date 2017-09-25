NASHVILLE -



A Nashville church will host a prayer vigil Monday afternoon for Burnette Chapel Church of Christ where a shooter opened fire Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring several others.

Woodmont Hills Church has organized a 4 p.m. ET service for Monday at its 3710 Franklin Pike location. Woodmont Hills, like Burnette Chapel, also is Church of Christ.

The time of prayer and unity is primarily for religious leaders who will be ministering to those in need of support in the aftermath of the shooting, but everyone is welcome, said John Sullivan, the church's executive minister. An informal invitation was sent out to clergy in the community, he said.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry will attend the service, the mayor's office confirmed, and she is expected to speak.

A prayer vigil also is scheduled for Monday night at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. It is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be held outside the building at 3890 Pin Hook Road in Antioch.

