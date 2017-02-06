Nashville honors officer who drowned trying to save woman

The body of Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Eric Mumaw is escorted on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean)

NASHVILLE - In the heat of August, running full-suited as a police trainee.

In the pouring rain, as commanding officers mispronounced the name of a young recruit, calling him “meow-meow.”

And, through 18 years of service to Nashville and its residents, Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw was remembered for two things: His commitment to protecting and saving the lives of others, and the attitude he carried while doing it.

“Through it all, Eric had that big goofy grin on his face,” Metro Police Sgt. Robert Weaver said. “And that laugh.





Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw died after performing a water rescue. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A decorated 18-year veteran of the department, Mumaw died in the frigid waters of the Cumberland River Thursday trying to save a woman who police say was suicidal.

On Monday, Nashville paid tribute to Mumaw — one of its fallen heroes — with a somber celebration of his life.

"He changed lives and he saved lives, too," Mayor Megan Barry, a white flower pinned to her chest as she addressed the thousands from across the state who gathered at Cornerstone Church in Madison for the visitation and memorial service.

"He was, quite simply, a hero."

Officers came from law enforcement jurisdictions from all corners of Tennessee, their uniforms bearing the insignia of police departments, sheriff's departments, emergency management agencies and fire departments near and far.

They came to offer support to Mumaw's family and the Metro Police Department, but in their throngs there's was another message evident among the public servants: We are one.

Inside the church, a slideshow of photos showed Mumaw as a dark-haired child, smiling big with prom dates and puppies and in a red graduation cap. There were pictures of him embracing loved ones and a riding roller coaster. Candid moments with family. A young officer with a shiny badge. And, finally, an empty squad car in memory.

About two dozen bouquets surrounded Mumaw's casket at Cornerstone Church. His patrol car was on stage covered in balloons and flowers.

With a welcoming prayer by Pastor Maury Davis, Mumaw's mother was escorted to the casket by a uniformed Metro officer. She leaned down and gently kissed her son on the head.

Three officers saluted him as the casket was closed. Mumaw's hat rested on his chest. "God Bless America" played on the piano.

Barry spoke first with words of comfort. As she recalled Mumaw's kindness and his sacrifice, she talked about the city’s gratitude even as many of its hearts were breaking.

Mumaw, 44, went missing while attempting to rescue 40-year-old Julie Glisson after her vehicle went into the Cumberland River waters near Peeler Park on Neelys Bend. Rescue crews discovered his body in the water several hours later. He died from an apparent drowning.

A warrant has been issued for Glisson who police say will face a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. Glisson was booked into Davidson County jail at 11:20 a.m. Monday, right before the memorial began.

