Nashville police officer decommissioned, charged with stealing Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle

NASHVILLE - A Metro Nashville police patrol officer has been charged with misdemeanor theft and decommissioned after allegedly stealing a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey, according to a release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

West Precinct officer Joshua Vaughn, 29, who was hired by the police department in January 2013, stole the bottle from the car of a DUI suspect involved in a crash, according to police.

Vaughn and Officer Robert Buckman had responded to the crash at Charlotte and 38th avenues on Friday at 10:55 p.m.

After the driver was transported to a local hospital, Vaughn inventoried the 2013 Lexus prior to it being towed.

Buckman noticed a bulge under Vaughn's traffic vest as Vaughn returned to his police vehicle, according to information provided by police. Buckman then notified his sergeant, who determined that Vaughn had returned to the area of the West Precinct after the crash investigation at 11:42 p.m.

Two sergeants checked Vaughn's personal vehicle at the West Precinct and "saw in plain view an apparently full large bottle of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey in the rear cargo area" according to the news release.

They then went headed to the hospital to speak with the DUI suspect, who confirmed that he had previously had a large bottle of whiskey in his vehicle.

According to police, Vaughn admitted he had taken the bottle and placed it in his personal vehicle. He said he later returned to his car, poured out the whiskey and discarded the bottle.

The police department’s Office of Professional Accountability has begun an internal investigation of Vaughn’s actions.

The Tennessean