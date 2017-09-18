Dolly Parton was at the center of the Emmys' most anti-Trump moment

While she was on stage at the Emmy Awards Sunday night, Dolly Parton didn't say a single word about Donald Trump or the state of U.S. politics.

But for many viewers, her presence during one of the show's most anti-Trump moments spoke volumes.

The country star reunited with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — her castmates in the 1980 movie "9 to 5" — to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a miniseries.

"In that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," said Fonda.

"And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," added Tomlin.

Parton didn't chime in. Her eyes widened a bit, but before Tomlin was finished saying "bigot," she was smiling.

And, Lily and Jane smackdown of Trump is exquisite!#Emmys #TheEmmyspic.twitter.com/YeJdwi3BGO — CeeLee (@CeeLeeMusic) September 18, 2017

The speech was applauded and derided, of course. While video of the moment was spread wide on social media, many of Parton's fans headed to her Facebook page to express their disappointment.

The top-voted comments on Parton's most recent post — which was about last week's ACM Honors telecast — are universally critical of her participation.

"I'm saddened that you would stand with these idiots and bash our POTUS."

"You just threw so many of your fans under the bus."

"You stood up there while those two ran their mouths. You are just as bad."

Parton hasn't commented since the Emmys broadcast. Last year, she came under similar scrutiny for complimenting then-presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, saying "Hillary (Clinton) might make as good a president as anybody ever has...personally think a woman would do a great job. I think Hillary's very qualified. So if she gets it, I'll certainly be behind her."

As the quote went wide, Parton issued a statement.

"My comment about supporting a woman in the White House was taken out of context. I have not endorsed Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump. I try not to get political but if I am, I might as well just run myself 'cause I've got the hair for it, it's huge, and they could always use more boobs in the race."

