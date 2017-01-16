Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'West Wing' rap

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks onstage at The World Premiere of Disneys 'MOANA' at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Lin-Manuel Miranda's talent for writing about presidents isn't limited to real ones.

In new rap What's Next?, the Hamilton scribe has penned and performed an ode to the fictional President Bartlet from TV's The West Wing.

Warning: The song contains vulgar language.

Miranda teamed up with The West Wing Weeklypodcast for the song, which has slick lines like "I'm Toby Ziegler with the drop-in," and rhymes "steadicam" with "Mrs. Landingham." If you couldn't tell: Miranda is a die-hard fan of the Aaron Sorkin drama, and seems to particularly like the Yo-Yo Ma episode.

The song was released on Monday, Miranda's 37th birthday. It seems Miranda has been having a good day, eating cake with Meryl Streep and all.

BIT OF A BIRTHDAY Y'ALL. pic.twitter.com/yyG7BHxXDs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 16, 2017

USA TODAY