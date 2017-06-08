House passes bill to undo Dodd-Frank financial rules

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: dkfielding)

The House backed legislation Thursday afternoon to undo much of Dodd-Frank, the landmark banking law passed under President Obama after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Financial Choice Act, which seeks to undo the financial reforms meant to prevent another recession, passed in the House by a vote of 233-186.

Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Republican from Texas and the chairman of the Financial Services Committee, sponsored the bill.

The win for Republicans came shortly after all eyes were on the Senate Intelligence Committees' questioning of former FBI Director James Comey and his role in the investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA