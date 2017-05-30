Incident involving 'man with weapon in terminal' reported at Orlando airport

Orlando International Airport from above (Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Minerva, (c) Chris Minerva)

An incident involving a man with a weapon is "ongoing" and police are on the scene at the Orlando International Airport, but no shots hace been fired, according to tweets from the airport.

Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

WESH reported that a man threatened police with a gun, but did not fire shots. Police clarified that no arrest had been made.

@OrlandoPolice arrest man with gun at @MCO after he threatens them with handgun. No shots fired. Situation secure per sources. More @WESH — Jim Payne (@JimPayneWESH) May 31, 2017

There has been no arrest. We will post updates https://t.co/ViZF2lrUsR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

Police confirmed that there was no active shooter or shots fired.

There is no active shooter. No shots fired. Suspect is contained. Will post updates as we receive them. https://t.co/ckElLh9QDE — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

