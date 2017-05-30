WBIR
Incident involving 'man with weapon in terminal' reported at Orlando airport

TEGNA 9:19 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

An incident involving a man with a weapon is "ongoing" and police are on the scene at the Orlando International Airport, but no shots hace been fired, according to tweets from the airport. 

WESH reported that a man threatened police with a gun, but did not fire shots. Police clarified that no arrest had been made. 

Police confirmed that there was no active shooter or shots fired. 

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated

