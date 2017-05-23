Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Officials identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suicide bomber in Monday night’s deadly attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. He was previously known to British authorities, CBS News reported. USA TODAY
WUSA 4:53 PM. EDT May 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chris Blue makes it to the top 11 on The Voice
-
Norris Dam water spilled after record rain
-
KCSO investigating pawn shop for theft
-
Chris Blue performs for 2nd 'Voice' live round
-
New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May
-
Historian-in-Chief speaks on Lincoln, Trump
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Park announces synchronous firefly dates
-
Chris Blue sings 'Love and Happiness' on The Voice
-
Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest
More Stories
-
Two detained for questioning in Chickamauga slayingMay 23, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
-
Britain raises terror level after concert attackMay 23, 2017, 7:17 a.m.
-
Terror at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester: Who…May 23, 2017, 8:21 a.m.