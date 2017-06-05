Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself in Orlando shooting

Sheriff DEmings on Scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. (Photo: Orlando County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, FLA. (AP) - Five were killed after a shooting inside a business that makes awnings for recreational vehicles in an industrial park on Monday. Authorities converged on the area and announced that the situation has been contained.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies were zeroing in on the Fiamma Inc. business in an industrial park in Orlando, Florida.

Deputies responded to a call for an active shooter and arrived at the scene at 8:05AM. Four people were reported dead at the scene. Another victim died at the hospital. Seven people survived. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing on Monday that about 12 people were at the company.

Demings said that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the shooter, described as a 45-year-old disgruntled former worker at the awnings manufacturing plant, also shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.

The Orange County sheriff’s office says it hopes to identify the gunman in a workplace shooting near Orlando at its next briefing this afternoon.

The briefing is planned for 2 p.m. Monday.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to "use caution." A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

Governor Scott released the following statement:

"Over the past year the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available."

No further details were immediately available.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

