Orlando Police release new body-camera footage of Pulse nightclub attack

Hours of newly released body cam footage show the chaos and horror officers encountered as they responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida almost a year ago.

The 11 hours of video were released Wednesday to ABC and the Orlando Sentinel, AP reported. In the videos, Pulse patrons stream out of the club and officers rush inside to search for the shooter as sounds of automatic gunfire can be heard in the background. Inside the nightclub, shattered glass litters the floor and officers can be heard asking "are you hurt?"

"Come out with your hands up, or you will die," an officer shouts to the gunman in one of the videos.

In other clips, officers can be heard describing the massive loss of life and the search for survivors.

"Who still has gloves so we can check this one's pulse, did anyone check this one?" an officer asks. A few seconds later, another officers says: "I got no pulse."

"This is going to be astronomical numbers," an officer says. In another clip, "We probably got about 20 gunshot victims, we're going to need a lot of people."

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police responded to the June 12 mass shooting, which was carried out by Omar Mateen and left 49 dead and dozens injured.

In speaking with crisis negotiation officials, Mateen, 29, called himself an “Islamic soldier.” He was killed after three-hour confrontation with law enforcement officials.

FBI Director James Comey provided more details about Mateen in June saying he was apparently radicalized, at least in part through online websites.

Comey said his agency investigated Mateen twice since 2013 but found insufficient evidence to charge the 29-year-old security guard with a crime. On one occasion, Comey said co-workers were concerned after Mateen told them he hoped police would raid his apartment and assault his family "so he could martyr himself."

Comey said Mateen admitted making some of the comments but said he was lashing out at co-workers who bullied him because of his Muslim background.

The shooting has been described has the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

