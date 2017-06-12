President Trump crashes wedding at N.J. golf club

President Trump stopped by a wedding in New Jersey Saturday night (Photo: Custom)

President Trump may be able to add "professional wedding crasher" to his resume after his latest drop-in at a wedding in New Jersey.

The president made an appearance at Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill’s wedding reception at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, N.J., on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

Guests shook hands with the president and some posted photos on social media.

Guests shook hands with the president and some posted photos on social media.





He stopped to say hello at the wedding party 🥂🇺🇸 A post shared by Madelyn Smith (@madelyns_moving_castle) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

This isn't the first time the President has made a surprise appearance at a wedding.

In February, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stopped in at Nashville socialite Vanessa Falk's wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Trump, moments after holding a news conference with Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe, "found it impossible to resist dropping in on a nearby wedding reception," according to CNN.

According to The New York Post, the Bedminster, N.J., golf club has now discontinued brochures that said Trump might stop by a wedding reception if he was around.

​”​If [Trump] is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple. He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy​,” the brochure said.

