Report: Peyton Manning to speak at GOP retreat

IPeyton Manning, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, reacts during a ceremony honoring the 10 year anniversary of the Super Bowl winning team. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning prepped for Super Bowl 50 this time last year as a member of the Denver Broncos, a game that proved to be his last as he retired weeks after he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time.

This week, Manning is scheduled to speak at a Congressional GOP retreat in Philadelphia, Politico reported on Tuesday. The roster for retreat, which runs Wednesday through Friday, includes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Manning has given $17,900 to Republican candidates since 2004, according to the Federal Election Commission. A large chunk of that went to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney ($7,300), including joint fundraiser contributions.

The last Manning contribution on file at the FEC was a $2,700 contribution in August 2015 that went to former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who sought the 2016 GOP presidential nomination.

Eli Manning, Peyton’s brother and the New York Giants’ quarterback, gave the same amount — the max donation allowed to a Federal candidate or the candidate’s campaign committee — to Bush in June 2015.

