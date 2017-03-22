Reports: Police officer stabbed, people mowed down near U.K. Parliament

Armed police officers guard at a police cordon outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS)

LONDON - A police officer on Wednesday was stabbed near United Kingdom's Parliament, while a car mowed down at least five people on a nearby bridge, according to media reports.

The Parliament is in lockdown following the two incidents in Westminster, central London.

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament that a police officer was stabbed and the alleged assailant was shot by armed police, the Press Association News agency reported.

The BBC reported that a car mowed down at least five people on Westminster Bridge. Reuters photographs showed at least four people lying on the ground, some apparently unconscious and bleeding heavily.

