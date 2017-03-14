'Saturday Night Live' to air summer primetime 'Weekend Update' specials

Dear Colin and Michael: You're going back to work early next season, boys. Love, Lorne. (Photo: Will Heath/NBC)

Good news: You won't have to wait until fall for the return of Saturday Night Live.

NBC announced Tuesday that starting Aug. 10, it will air four half-hour episodes of the show's Weekend Update news sketch, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che with appearances by the rest of the cast.

And unlike during the regular season, you won't even have to stay up until midnight and sit through the musical act. The summer edition of Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update will air at 9 ET/PT. Primetime editions of Weekend Update have also aired on Thursdays in the fall of 2008, 2009 and 2012, sometimes focused on presidential elections, but this marks its first summer run.

“‘SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century — how many shows can say that?! — so we didn’t want them to take the summer off,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment explained in a statement.

The venerable sketch show averaged 11 million viewers for the first half of its 42nd season, up 22% from last year. The Feb. 11 Alec Baldwin-hosted episode scored 10.8 million same-day viewers, the show's biggest audience in six years, according to Nielsen estimates.

Speaking of Baldwin, last week, he publicly expressed doubt that he'd play the president much longer, citing Trump fatigue.

"The maliciousness of this White House has people worried, he told Extra host Mario Lopez. "That’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it."

