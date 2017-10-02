Terror of Las Vegas mass shooting captured on social media

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- As gunfire rang out at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip overnight, people documented the terror on social media.

We've seen video in tweets, which you can hear multiple rapid-fire gunshots ringing out as Jason Aldean was on the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Confusion quickly turned to fear and on some of the tweets, you can see people running for cover.

Reports of possible active shooter at Mandalay Bay/Delano in Las Vegas. Manager says hotel being evacuated. I saw people running. I'm okay. pic.twitter.com/FDT3xrszXX — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) October 2, 2017

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the shooting. They say the gunman was killed.

Below are some of the tweets we've seen from the chaos.

GUYS PLEASE BE SAFE, this is a video from my sister from the route 91 concert. CALL ANYONE YOU KNOW THAT WAS THERE! pic.twitter.com/ungGWNS0xR — #prayforvegas (@atteberrrry) October 2, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV