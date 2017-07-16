Toddler missing from Tennessee may be in Colorado Springs area

Jeremiah Frazier is 2 years old. He's got brown hair and hazel eyes. He's 3 feet tall, 40 pounds. Last seen on April 19, 2017. He could be in the Colorado Springs area. (Photo: Tennessee's Missing Children)

COLORADO SPRINGS - A toddler missing since April out of Tennessee may be in Colorado Springs, deputies say.

According to a Facebook post by the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department north of Chattanooga in Tennessee, new information has led investigators to believe Jeremiah Frazier could be in Colorado Springs.

Jeremiah is 2 years old and was last seen April 19 in Bledsoe County. Investigators say he could be with his mother, Gracie. She's wanted on multiple felony charges out of counties near to Bledsoe in Tennessee.

The toddler has brown hair and hazel eyes. He's 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. There's no clothing description that this time. If you've seen him, you're asked to call 911 immediately, or the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department at 423-447-5555 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Sgt. George Hodge with the sheriff's department posted the Colorado information to Facebook. He tells 9NEWS the connection to Colorado isn't exactly clear.

"We had earlier information come in that pointed the investigation that way and as we checked into that information more surfaced," he says.

Jeremiah's mother, Gracie, has active warrants out of different counties for TennCare fraud and, after being brought up on that charge she missed her court date - so she's also wanted for that, Hodge says.

"These charges do carry an extradition warrant so if found in Colorado she would be picked up by the state of Tennessee," he says.

Also, you can download this missing child poster - it has all the information currently available on it - except that the child may be in Colorado Springs.

