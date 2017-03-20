Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey found

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s missing jersey from Super Bowl LI has been found, the NFL announced Monday, along with the jersey the New England Patriots quarterback wore in the Super Bowl two years earlier.

The NFL said an investigation by the FBI, NFL security and Texas law enforcement officials discovered the jerseys in the possession of a “credentialed member of the international media.”

The game-worn jersey from Super Bowl LI was valued at approximately $500,000.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported early Monday the jersey was located “on foreign soil.”

Brady discovered the jersey was missing shortly after returning to the Patriots’ locker room following their win against the Atlanta Falcons.

