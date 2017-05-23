Tweet storm tells the most amazing story about Mr. Rogers

Fred Rogers, the host of the children's television series, 'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood,' rests his arms on a small trolley in this promotional portrait from the 1980s. (Photo: Family Communications Inc./Getty Images)

In the wake of the horrific attacks in Manchester, England, many people shared a famous quote by everyone's favorite neighbor.

His mother always said, when there was a catastrophe, "always look for the helpers." No matter how bad things are, there are always people helping.

That led to an incredible story from Anthony Breznican, a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly, about a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with Fred Rogers that will restore your faith in humanity.

Warning: You will cry. But it will be worth it.

The initial tweet Breznican quotes isn't quite true -- the "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" most of us know didn't debut in May of 1967, it debuted in February 1968. But that doesn't really matter. Just read:

50 years ... I have a story to tell about this man. https://t.co/4MtEIcrdZE — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Breznican, like Rogers, is from Pittsburgh. And like most of us, he grew up watching Mr. Rogers. And then he outgrew it. Until he needed that kindness again, when he was in college.

I was having a hard time. The future seemed dark. I was struggling, lonely, dealing with a lot of broken pieces and not adjusting well. 5/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

It was easy to feel hopeless. One span was especially bad. Walking out of the dorm, I heard familiar music: 🎶Won't you be my neighbor... 7/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

The TV was playing in an empty common room. Mr. Rogers as there, asking me what I do with the mad I feel. (I had lots to spare. still do) 8/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

It feels silly to say - it felt silly then - but I stood mesmerized. His show felt like a cool hand on a hot head. I left feeling better. 9/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Then, days later, something amazing: Breznican went to step onto an elevator. The doors opened. And there was Mr. Rogers. Breznican kept it together at first, the two just nodding at each other. But when Mr. Rogers went to walk away, he couldn't miss the opportunity to say something.

The doors open, he lets me go out first. I go, but turn around. "Mr. Rogers... I don't mean to bother you. But I wanted to say thanks." 13/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

He smiles, but this has to happen to him every 10 feet. "Did you grow up as one of my neighbors?" I felt like crying. Yeah. I was. 14/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Opens his arms, lifting his satchel for a hug. "It's good to see you again neighbor." I got to hug Mr. Rogers, y'all! 15/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

This is about the time we started crying. But this story is about to get even better.

The two chat for a few minutes, then Mr. Rogers starts to leave. Breznican said that recently, when he'd really needed it, he'd rediscovered the magic of the world Rogers created.

So I just said, "Thanks for that." Mr. Rogers nodded. He paused. He undid his scarf. He motioned to the window, & sat down on the ledge. 18/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

This is what set Mr. Rogers apart. No one else would've done this. He goes, "Do you want to tell me what was upsetting you?" 19/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

So I sat. I told him my grandfather had just died. He was one of the few good things I had. I felt adrift. Brokenhearted. 20/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

I like to think I didn't go on and on, but pretty soon he was telling me about his grandfather & a boat the old man bought him as a kid. 21/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Mr. Rogers asked how long ago Pap had died. It was a couple months. His grandfather was obviously gone decades. 22/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

He still wished the old man was here. Wished he still had the boat. You'll never stop missing the people you love, Mr. Rogers said. 23/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

That boat, Rogers told Breznican, had been a gift from his grandfather for something -- maybe good grades, graduation. "Something important." Rogers didn't have the boat anymore, but he still had the work ethic his grandfather taught him.

Finally, I said thank you. And apologized if I made him late for an appointment. "Sometimes you're right where you need to be," he said. 27/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Mr. Rogers was there for me then. So here's this story, on the 50th anniversary of his show, for anyone who needs him now. 28/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

I never saw him again. But that "helper" quote? That's authentic. That's who he was. For real. 29/ pic.twitter.com/VQ6vt6Lr3c — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Mr. Rogers died in 2003. When he heard the news, Breznican sat at his computer and cried. Not over the loss of a celebrity, but over the loss of a neighbor.

Thank you for being a helper, Mr. Rogers. We hope that, somewhere, you're in a boat with your grandpa again.

