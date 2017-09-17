4 female US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station

PARIS (AP) - The Marseille prosecutor's office says four young female U.S. tourists have been attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station by a 41-year-old woman who has been arrested.

A spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutor's office says the suspect who attacked four American women with acid in the Marseille train station did not yell any out any terror-linked threats.

The spokeswoman says there were no immediate indications that the attack was terror-related but adds that officials can't be 100 percent sure about ruling out terror links at such an early stage of the investigation.

The spokeswoman for the prosecutor office told The Associated Press that two of the tourists have been injured in the face in the attack Sunday in the Saint Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury. She says all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock.

She did not have any more details and spoke on condition of anonymity, per the French judicial system.

There was no immediate information on where the U.S. tourists were from.

An embassy spokesman said Sunday that the U.S. consulate in the southern port city of Marseille is communicating with French officials about the attack at Marseille's main train station.

The spokesman says U.S. authorities in France are not immediately commenting further on what happened to protect the privacy of the American tourists, all women in their 20s.

