Apple unveils its Apple Watch Series 3 product. (Photo: Screenshot)

Apple is expected to unveil a slew of new products on Tuesday during the first-ever event at the company's new Steve Jobs Theater.

The first big unveil was the Apple Watch Series 3. The key feature in this new update is that the watch will include cellular functions built in. That way consumers can leave their phone but still be connected via their watch.

Apple says it'll be the same size as Series 2.

New Apple Watch Series 3 will also allow you to stream Apple Music on the watch. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/3haLCfPmVE — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) September 12, 2017

The Series 3 cost will begin at $399 with cellular functions or $329 without cell service. Orders will begin September 15 and it'll be available starting Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, Apple is cutting the price of its Series 1 watch to be from $249.

