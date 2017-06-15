WBIR
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament

Associated Press , TEGNA 6:49 AM. EDT June 16, 2017

Police say they arrested a man with a knife near Parliament in London on Friday. There are no reports of injuries.

 

This is a developing story.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories