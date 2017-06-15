Close London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament Associated Press , TEGNA 6:49 AM. EDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Police say they arrested a man with a knife near Parliament in London on Friday. There are no reports of injuries. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Chris Blue makes it to the top 11 on The Voice Norris Dam water spilled after record rain KCSO investigating pawn shop for theft Chris Blue performs for 2nd 'Voice' live round New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May Historian-in-Chief speaks on Lincoln, Trump Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved Park announces synchronous firefly dates Chris Blue sings 'Love and Happiness' on The Voice Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest More Stories 3 found dead in Oak Ridge home had been shot Jun 15, 2017, 3:29 p.m. Escaped inmates captured in Tenn., Ga. governor says Jun 15, 2017, 8:39 p.m. Fleischmann: Important for baseball game to go on… Jun 15, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs