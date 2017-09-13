WBIR
Close

Five dead at Florida nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma

Doug Stanglin, USA TODAY , TEGNA 10:31 AM. EDT September 13, 2017

Five residents at a Florida nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma have died as a result of loss of air conditioning during the outage, Broward County officials said Wednesday.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said three of the victims were found dead at the Hollywood, Fla., nursing home and two others died at a hospital.

She told reporters that the victims died from the lack of air conditioning at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after the storm knocked out electrical power for several days.

 

 

Hollywood police have only confirmed the death of one person, who police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said “supposedly was without electricity for a few days,” The Sun-Sentinel reports. It was not immediately clear how long the nursing home had been without power.

Rescue crews had arrived early Wednesday to begin evacuating scores of residents from the facility.

 

 

Aerial footage showed patients sitting outside in wheelchairs and others being taken out of the facility on stretchers, CBS News reports.

Contributing: Associated Press  

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories