Greta Van Susteren tweets she's 'out' at MSNBC

Greta Van Susteren attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after party hosted by Niche Media and Capitol File magazine at The Mayflower Renaissance Washington DC Hotel on May 1, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

TV news anchor Greta Van Susteren tweeted she was "out" at MSNBC, the cable news channel she joined earlier this year after she left Fox News, where she had worked since 2002.

Before her long-running stint at Fox, where she hosted "On the Record," Van Susteren worked as legal analyst at CNN. She gained prominence for her on-air analysis of the O.J. Simpson trial. At CNN, she co-hosted Burden of Proof with Roger Cossack and later hosted her own show, The Point.

Her husband told CNNMoney that the network let her go and she found out earlier in the day. According to CNN, MSNBC's President sent a memo to staffers saying that 'MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part way."

I am out at MSNBC - — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

