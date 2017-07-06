Instagram bug locks some users out of their accounts

The Instagram photo and vidoe sharing app is seen on various devices on 10 May, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo: NurPhoto, Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)

Instagram said Thursday it's working to fix a bug that's caused some users to be logged out of their accounts.

"We're award of a bug that's causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We're working to resolve this as quickly as possible," Instagram said in a statement on Twitter.

We’re aware of a bug that's causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) July 6, 2017

Instagrammers took to Twitter to express frustration and confusion, with some claiming their accounts had been disabled or deleted entirely.

I NEED MY ACCOUNT BACK. I DID NOTHING WRONG. PLEASE FIX THIS. pic.twitter.com/dccooqIBuS — Sierra (@x_Darkstreaks_x) July 6, 2017

i'm literally shaking pic.twitter.com/9MtRrK4Z7E — veronica is crying (@awwitsveronica) July 6, 2017

THEY AREN'T GETTING LOGGED OUT, THEY ARE GETTING DELETED, SPECIFICALLY FAN ACCOUNTS WHAT'S WRONG WITH FAN ACCOUNTS — Grace 🎧 (@gamer__grace) July 6, 2017

It's NOT logging us OUT it's DELETING accounts and DELETING photos off the accounts!!! FIX THIS!!!!! — daniel cruz (@DDaddyMinaj) July 6, 2017

It is not clear at this time what caused the bug.

