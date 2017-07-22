John Heard, 'Home Alone' actor, dies at 72

Actor John Heard has died at the age of 72, according to multiple media reports. Heard portrayed Kevin McCallister, the father in the "Home Alone" films.
TMZ and Variety report that the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office have confirmed his death. Heard was found at a hotel in Palo Alto by the maid service. No cause of death has been reported at this time.
Heard was set to appear in the film "Last Rampage," which will be released in September. Actor Robert Patrick, whstarred alongside Heard in "Last Rampage" posted on Instagram about his death. Patrick called Heard a "gifted actor" and sent out thoughts and prayers to Heard's family.
I am shocked and saddened to awake to the news that John Heard passed away last night. He is amazing in our film @lastrampagefilm I stayed late just to watch him work with his friend @bruce.davison. They are so great in our movie together. Such a gifted actor! I am so grateful I had the opportunity to watch, work, and spend time with him. This is tragic news. My thoughts and prayers to his family! R.I.P. John Heard. Blessed to have worked with you, sir.
