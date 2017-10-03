Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, returns to U.S., reports say

People sign a poster at a makeshift memorial at the base of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in memory of the victims of Sunday night's shooting, on Oct 3, 2017 in Las Vegas.

The girlfriend of Stephen Paddock, the man who massacred nearly 60 people attending a music festival in Las Vegas, has returned to the United States from the Philippines, according to media reports.

Marilou Danley, 62, was met at Los Angeles International Airport by FBI agents on Tuesday night after flying from Manila, multiple media outlets reported. Investigators named Danley as a “person of interest” in the investigation. Prior to her arrival, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said “we anticipate some information from her shortly.”

Authorities in the U.S., the Philippines and Australia were involved in the search for Danley, who travels on an Australian passport, CNN reported. She was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting, according to media reports.

Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman Maria Antoinette Mangrobang said Danley had arrived in the Philippines from Tokyo on Sept. 25, and landed in Los Angeles at about 7.30 p.m. local time Tuesday, CNN reported.

Paddock, 64, killed at least 58 people and injured 527 others Sunday night in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Associated Press put the death toll at 59 Wednesday. Paddock killed himself in the 32nd floor hotel room he used as a vantage point to rain bullets down on people attending the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Lombardo said he is “absolutely” confident authorities will find out what set Paddock off.

Paddock transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the shooting, the AP reported. It said investigators were trying to trace the money and were probing at least a dozen financial reports over the past several weeks that said Paddock gambled more than $10,000 per day.

Investigators say that the shooting rampage was meticulously planned and included specially modified weapons.

Paddock also used surveillance cameras to monitor police approaches to his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino — including a camera he positioned in the peephole of the door.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Lombardo said.

At a late-night press conference Tuesday, authorities said Paddock, a high-stakes gambler and retired accountant, made his attack even more deadly by adding more lethal components to his weapons. He had devices attached to 12 semiautomatic rifles that allowed them to mimic fully automatic gunfire.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Jill Schneider said Paddock had nearly 50 guns — a combination of rifles, shotguns and pistols — in three locations.

The gun attachment that mimics automatic gunfire is a little-known device called a “bump stock” that is not widely sold. The stocks have been around for less than a decade, and Schneider said officials determined they were legal.

Contributing: Mike James, Josh Peter, the Associated Press

