'Let's Make a Deal' game-show host Monty Hall dies at 96

Iconic game-show host Monty Hall has died at 96.
His agent, Mark Measures, confirmed to USA TODAY that Hall, who co-created and presided over Let's Make a Deal from 1963 to 1986, died of heart failure.
Hall also hosted The Hollywood Squares.
One of the first inductees to the Game Show Hall of Fame, he also received a lifetime-achievement Emmy in 2013 from Wayne Brady, the current host of Let's Make a Deal.
Story developing.
