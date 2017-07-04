Lionel Messi to extend contract with Barcelona until 2021

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona controls the ball during the Copa Del Rey Final between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Vicente Calderon stadium on May 27, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Photo: David Ramos, 2017 Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) - Barcelona says Argentina forward Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his contract through 2021.

Messi will sign his new deal "in the coming weeks" that will tie him to the Spanish club through June 30, 2021, Barcelona says Wednesday.

Messi, who turned 30 last month, is Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 507 goals in 583 matches. His titles with the club include four Champions League trophies, eight Spanish league titles and five Copa del Rey titles.

