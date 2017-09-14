WBIR
London police, ambulance confirm 'incident' on subway

Associated Press , TEGNA 4:25 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital Friday morning. The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

All three sent out information via Twitter, saying they would update as soon as possible. Police advised people to avoid the area.

 

 

London ambulance services said it was called to the Parsons Green subway station at 8:20 a.m. local time on Friday.

 

 

