Mom's third chance in life comes from daughter's gift

Kierra Robinson visits her mother, LeNeice Coffey, and grandmother, Carol Wood, at Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas after Coffey donated a kidney to Wood. (Photo: Courtesy)

In 2011, Carol Wood received a double miracle via a heart and liver transplant. By November 2016, her kidneys were failing because of the medicines used to keep her body from rejecting the new organs — a common but dire long-term side effect of donation.

Receiving three or more types of organs on two or more separate days is relatively rare. Information from the United Network of Organ sharing shows that only 393 people nationally, including eight from Texas transplant centers, have done so between Jan. 1, 1988 and March 31, 2017.

In June, LeNeice Coffey gave her mother a third chance at life when she donated a kidney. She said it's all worth it and encourages other to sign up as organ donors, including living donations.

Wood said her first transplants came after a doctor in West Monroe had told her nothing could be done for her, but she and Coffey did research and decided to ask for a referral to Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas.

"The day I went for my evaluation, they put me in the hospital — that's how bad I was — and kept me in the hospital for six weeks, got me on the transplant list. I had to stay on dopamine, which is a drug to help keep the heart going. I had an IV. I had to be on that for the whole 18 months to keep me going. They felt like they couldn't keep me in the hospital that long because it would deteriorate me, and I needed to be built up in order to go through the surgery that I was facing," Wood said.

Coffey said waiting for the first transplants was nerve-wracking. Her mother stayed with her in Arlington, Texas, to be near the hospital. She watched her mom's health decline over months. Wood lost weight, and her defibrillator threw her across the room. Coffey said Wood's peripherally inserted central catheter, commonly called a PICC line, had to be changed daily.

Wood would still get up, get dressed and fix her hair every day. When she didn't feel up to it, Coffey did her makeup for her.

"That's what made her feel better. She said 'if you look sick, you feel sick,'" Coffey said.

Some days, Coffey was concerned her mom wouldn't be there when she got back from work. Coffey and her daughter, Kierra Robinson, would go into another room and cry. Coffey said they had to keep the faith.

The first call that the transplant is ready is scary and exciting, Coffey said. You don't know to be terrified or not. What if the organ doesn't match or is damaged?

Wood said she was the first at Baylor to have a heart-liver transplant.

It was a 14-hour surgery, and Coffey, an only child, waited for much of the night in the hospital waiting room alone. She kept asking for updates because waiting with no news was unbearable.

Dr. Peter Kim performed Wood's kidney surgery. He said they do dual transplants all the time. The most common is liver and kidney. With this option, the rejection rate for the kidney is lower, probably because the liver protects the other organ by absorbing a lot of the antibodies. Other combination transplants include heart and liver or heart and kidney.

A triple transplant recipient, he said, is rare. There aren't many organs eligible for transplant. In the abdomen, there's the liver, kidney, pancreas and — rarely — small bowel. In the chest, there are the heart and lungs.

Doing a single transplant is difficult. Doing a dual transplant is very involved for the medical team and the patients. Three organs would not be transplanted at one time.

Kim said kidney transplants after other transplants are common because the kidneys can be damaged by immunosuppressant drugs. The main side effect, he said, is long-term kidney failure.

"I had gone into renal failure before I had that (the double transplant). It caused my kidneys to go bad," Wood said.

After the first surgery, Coffey said, she was very protective of her mother. She was adamant that people take precautions, like wearing masks and hand washing, to reduce Wood's access to germs and help reduce the risk of rejection.

"Her tremors were horrible, so we had to give her her injections. Cleaning the wound was totally different. She had staples where they use glue now. Just some of the things were a little different. I think my first scare was thinking of how they cut her, you know, and all the staples and remembering all the pain we went through, so of course, it was a little scary at first," Coffey said.

Coffey said the first transplant was amazing, but technology has improved since then, and it's even more astounding to know her mother has her kidney.

In November, Wood came to Baylor for an annual check on her heart and liver. That's when she was told her kidneys had completely, irreversibly deteriorated and she needed a transplant or to go on dialysis. They put her in touch with a nephrologist, Dr. Kim Rice, who started working right away.

This time, there was a lot less uncertainty, Coffey said. It was planned. She wasn't watching her mother's health decline with no clear end in sight.

Coffey said the process started in February, and they'd determined she could donate in May. The two had to go through a series of tests and classes. Wood was travelling from Monroe to Texas until they got approval. The testing process involves a lot of blood being drawn, but it's a comprehensive look to determine a good match.

For kidney transplants, Kim said, all candidates undergo a strenuous evaluation to make sure they're good candidates for major surgery. They knew Wood already had a good heart and liver, and she was a good candidate in several other ways.

Coffey said insurance was a holdup once she was approved as a donor. She said Dr. Kim Rice got on the phone and helped work out the problem. Wood had been on the waiting list for an organ for two weeks when they decided to do the surgery with Coffey on June 6.

Coffey said her mother didn't want her to donate her kidney. Their family has a history of kidney disease, and the risk of the surgery was a concern. Coffey said the good news is that she'd be near the top of the list if she ever needs a kidney.

"I think that kind of made her feel a little better," Coffey said.

This donation was a six-hour surgery followed by an overnight ICU stay. They were released a few days later, but Wood had to keep going to the clinic at Dallas Transplant Institute for weekly health checks. Because Wood has a triple transplant, doctors are trying to find the right levels of medicine needed to protect her new organs.

Immediately after the surgery, Coffey wanted to see her mother. She didn't get to see her until the next day.

"We did this to see if she would feel better, and I wanted to know how she's doing," Coffey said.

After the surgery, Coffey said, she was hurting more than her mother and took longer to be up on her feet. The surgery was described as making a sick person well and well person sick.

Still, she wanted to take care of her mother. Coffey said her doctor told her to try to get back to normal life and rebuild her energy levels. She said her incisions are healing well and everything is on schedule. Average downtime for a living donation is six to eight weeks.

"She felt great, and I think that's what made it all worth it," Coffey said. "Just to know that she's so strong and she's been through so much and she never gives up. And she never stopped smiling. It never has her down. I think that's a lot that helps me."

Coffey said they meet other people who aren't smiling and aren't happy, who don't seem to be thrilled about a second chance at life. Wood shares her story, and Coffey said you can see a change in them.

"She empowers me," Coffey said. "Look how you speak nothing but positive words into people's hearts."

Coffey was scared before the surgery, but her friends supported her. People told her she'd be in a lot of pain, but it never scared her out of doing it.

"It really wasn't as bad as what I thought it was going to be at all," Coffey said. "And it was well worth it to see her up."

Kim said often a lot of limelight is shed on the recipient, but a lot of the credit goes to donors. He said it's a low-risk operation, but the risk cannot be completely eliminated. The donors don't have to have this operation, but they're being totally altruistic.

Kim estimated about 40 percent of living kidney transplants are from living donors among families, but often friends from the community or more distant relatives also donate.

"What they've done for my mom. I can't explain how I appreciate it, and how thankful I am that they gave her two second chances at life," Coffey said of the health teams at Baylor.

They haven't met the heart and liver donor's family, but they've talked to them. There's nothing Coffey wouldn't do for them.

Coffey said she tells people they need to be a donor. Register and make sure it's on your license. It saves people's lives, and she's very grateful that it saved her mother.

"I advise anybody if they could help someone to please do it. You only need one, and you can think about how you change someone else's life," Coffey said.

Follow Bonnie Bolden on Twitter @Bonnie_Bolden_ and on Facebook at http://on.fb.me/1RtsEEP.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM