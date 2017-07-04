NYPD Officer shot in Bronx, dies in hospital

New York City police say an officer shot in her patrol car in the Bronx has died.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

A police officer has been shot in the Bronx. More information to follow once available. Currently there are no outstanding suspects. pic.twitter.com/OSyt22rABe — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017

The officer was shot while in a NYPD command vehicle with her partner near the corner of Morris Ave and E.183 St. at 12:30am this morning. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

The 12-year veteran officer was hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Associated Press