WBIR
Close

NYPD Officer shot in Bronx, dies in hospital

Associated Press , TEGNA 6:20 AM. EDT July 05, 2017

New York City police say an officer shot in her patrol car in the Bronx has died.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

The 12-year veteran officer was hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital. 

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories