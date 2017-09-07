Police-involved shooting at Miami airport confirmed as evacuees flee Irma

There is no danger to the public following a police-involved shooting at the Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade Police confirmed Thursday as evacuees flooded the airport ahead of Hurricane Irma.

We can confirm a police involved shooting as a result of a security incident at @iflymia. The scene is secure and our PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/E5V6Rc35yY — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2017

Regarding the police involved shooting at @iflymia - there is no further threat or danger to the public at this time. FDLE will investigate pic.twitter.com/ZSWxtmzOkZ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2017

The shooting was the result of a "security incident" and involved a single suspect, officials said.

Security incident involving a single suspect & @MiamiDadePD has occurred at MIA. Situation under control. Terminal J is temporarily closed. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 8, 2017

The airport temporarily closed a terminal after the incident.

The shooting comes as thousands are scrambling to leave Miami before destructive Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida.

