Police: Active shooter situation in Charleston

The Greenville News, Gannett , TEGNA 1:25 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

Charleston police are responding to an active shooter situation in the 400 block of King Street.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris are blocked to motorist and pedestrian traffic, according to a tweet from Charleston police.

Photos from the scene show dozens of emergency responders near Virginia's on King, a restaurant located at 412 King St.

The scene is just a couple blocks north of College of Charleston's campus.

 

 

 

 

