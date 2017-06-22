Protesters gather in front of Mitch McConnell's office for 'die-in'

US Capitol Police arrest a protestor against the Senate Republican's draft healthcare bill outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 22, 2017. (Photo SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB)

On the day that GOP senators released their version of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, protesters staged Thursday a sit-in in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.

The protesters, some of whom were in wheelchairs, were there to voice their opposition to health care legislation that would make deep cuts to Medicaid. They called their protest a "die-in."

One video showed people chanting, "No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty!"

Tense situation outside McConnell's Russell office as protesters gather. Capitol Police blocking off hallway pic.twitter.com/48H3KUipfK — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017

"No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty." Group chants in front of @SenateMajLdr's office. pic.twitter.com/fVJpufMDgC — Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) June 22, 2017

Some were physically removed by the Capitol Police.

Capitol Police are physically removing protesters who are staging a "die-in" in front of McConnell's office pic.twitter.com/8BU0dW63VI — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017

Q: Are you being arrested?



"Yes I am."



Officer wheeling her would not answer. pic.twitter.com/NmxGM9S4Z3 — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017

People with disabilities protesting Medicaid cuts. They say they will die without Medicaid. Organizers calling this a "die in." pic.twitter.com/VeYfGDodGa — Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) June 22, 2017

There were reports of blood on the ground and paramedics arriving on the scene.

Blood on the floor outside of Leader Mcconnell's office as protestors are physically being removed. pic.twitter.com/z4gVd9t1qe — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) June 22, 2017

The Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment from USA TODAY about the number of arrests at the protest.

