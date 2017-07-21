Report: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer briefs members of the media during a daily briefing at the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Olivier Douliery (Photo credit should read OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Sean Spicer has resigned from his position as the White House press secretary, according to a report from the New York Times.

Spicer "vehemently" objected to the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director, according to the New York Times' Glenn Thrush.

Scaramucci is a frequent defender of the president on television and was a fixture at Trump Tower during Trump's transition. He'd be filling the role left by Mike Dubke, who announced his resignation in May.

Spicer has been doing double duty filling in in the weeks since. Scaramucci had once expected to be named head of the White House office that coordinates the administration's outreach to the business community and other interest groups. But that plan was scuttled due to questions surrounding the sale of his hedge fund.

