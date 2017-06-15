Special counsel Mueller investigating Jared Kushner's finances, Washington Post reports

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, listens as Trump delivers remarks to auto industry executives at American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM)

Robert Mueller, appointed as special counsel in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is scrutinizing Jared Kushner's "finances and business dealings," The Washington Post reported Thursday citing unnamed "officials familiar with the matter."

The lawyer for the president's son-in-law and close adviser said there was nothing surprising about the Post's report.

"We do not know what this report refers to," attorney Jamie Gorelick said in a statement. "It would be standard practice for the Special Counsel to examine financial records to look for anything related to Russia. Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."

USA TODAY previously reported that the FBI was investigating Kushner for his contact with Russian officials, but there was no word at that time that his financial dealings were part of the probe.

