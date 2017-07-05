WBIR
Reports: Explosion at Florida Air Force Base

TEGNA 11:54 AM. EDT July 05, 2017

Okaloosa police say there was an explosion at Eglin Airforce Base in Florida.

Just before before 10 a.m., an explosion occurred at McKinley Climatic Lab according a press release from Okaloosa County Sheriff.

A 1,000-foot cordon has been established, and the surrounding area has been evacuated. The smoke visible does not pose a health hazard to the general public.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

 

This is a developing story.

