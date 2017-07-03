BOSTON - A vehicle has hit a group of pedestrians near the taxi area at Boston's Logan Airport, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The agency tweeted early Monday afternoon that preliminary reports indicated several people were hurt with varying severity of injuries.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.

Massachusetts State Police said Boston Police, Boston Fire, and Boston EMS were all also on scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA