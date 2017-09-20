Singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer is the new America's Got Talent champion

On Wednesday night. Darci Lynne Farmer won Season 12 of America's Got Talent. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC)

The votes are in, and your America's Got Talent season 12 champion is...Darci Lynne Farmer!

The 12-year-old won the night with her incredible singing ventriloquist act, bringing her puppet, Petunia, back Wednesday for a performance of Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator, who won season 2 of America's Got Talent.

Going into the final night of the competition, Farmer and singer Angelica Hale, who placed second, were taking the lead among the 10 remaining acts.

On Tuesday night, Hale, a 10-year-old vocalist who has overcome serious health issues, wowed the crowd again with a beautiful cover of Symphony by Clean Bandit, while Farmer brought out puppets Petunia and Oscar to sing With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles.

Hale congratulated Farmer on Instagram, sharing a photo with her father after the finale.

"Tears of joy!! Congratulations @itsdarcilynne," Hale wrote.

For the last several weeks, a myriad of singers, dancers and other talented acts impressed the judges and the country with their talent, inspiring and encouraging people to embrace their dreams. Vocalist Evie Clair showed admirable strength in the midst of loss, performing just days after her father's death, as deaf singer Mandy Harvey proved you can make the impossible possible, learning to love music again despite being unable to hear it.

Wednesday's finale featured a variety of stellar performances. Contestants Angelica Hale and Kechi kicked off the night by performing Kelly Clarkson’s Stronger with Clarkson herself, and Harvey took the stage with Shania Twain in a beautiful duet of You're Still the One.

Later, singer-songwriter James Arthur hit the stage to perform first with Clair, who performed her own original song. The Brit then paired up with Chase Goehring, and the duo performed Arthur's hit, Say You Won't Let Go.

Other performances included dance group Diavolo, who did unbelievable leaps off structures to Sign of the Times by Harry Styles, and Light Balance, who lit up the stage with their neon lights, killer dance moves and special guest Derek Hough.

Here's how your favorite contestants placed:

1. Darci Lynne Farmer

2. Angelica Hale

3. Light Balance

4. Mandy Harvey

5. Sara and Hero

6. Kechi

7. Preacher Lawson

8. Diavolo

9. Evie Clair

10. Chase Goehring

