Stolen: 22 tons of Nutella and other chocolate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 18: Jars of Nutella are displayed on a shelf at a market on August 18, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a semi-trailer full of chocolate has been stolen in a small central German town and are calling on witnesses who may have seen the sweet-toothed thieves.

Police spokesman Martin Ahlich said Tuesday the cooled truck trailer contained 20 metric tons (22 tons) of chocolate including Kinder Surprise eggs, Nutella hazelnut-chocolate cream and Valparaiso chocolate fruit pearls.

Ahlich said the trailer was stolen in the Hesse town of Neustadt at the weekend and that the thieves must have brought in a truck to haul away the sweet spoils.

He said that, "it's not even clear if they were after the sweets or after the trailer — at this point we don't know what their motive was."

The chocolate swag is worth 50,000-70,000 euros ($59,000-82,000).

