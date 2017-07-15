Close Boy hit by car, survives with only minor injuries Watch as a 5-year-old boy gets hit by a car in southwest China. Amazingly, the child survived with only minor injuries. USA Today , TEGNA 4:09 PM. EDT July 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Surveillance footage shows a 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in southwest China.He was taken to the hospital and treated for only minor injuries. © 2017 USATODAY.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories Woman arrested for towing kids in little red wagon Jul 15, 2017, 3:45 p.m. Sevierville Police look for public assistance in… Jul 15, 2017, 5:08 p.m. Rain chances decrease into the evening hours Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
