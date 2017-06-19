Tiger Woods says he's getting professional help to manage meds

Tiger Woods said that he is getting professional help. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Tiger Woods said Monday in a tweet that he is getting "professional help" to manage his medications and the way he deals with his back pain and sleep disorder.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz. The arrest occurred about 2 a.m. May 29. Woods was stopped in the middle of the road and his car had two flat tires and noticeable damage.

He was unable to perform routine DUI tests. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax.

His arraignment, originally scheduled for July 5, was delayed last week until Aug. 9. No reason was given for the delay.

In the tweet, Woods thanked "everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM