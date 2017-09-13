Top Democrats strike deal with Trump to protect young immigrants

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a news conference about President Donald Trump's decision to end the DACA program at the U.S. Capitol September 6, 2017. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, 2015 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements.

The agreement would specifically not include Trump's long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

