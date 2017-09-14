Trump signs resolution condemning hate groups

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House September 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a resolution condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups following a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.

The resolution also urged Trump and his administration to speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, anti-Semitism and white supremacy.

The signing comes hours after Trump revived his claim that there were "bad dudes" among both sides of a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month.

The president says in a statement announcing the signing that, "As Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms."

He's also calling on Americans to "rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together."

© 2017 Associated Press