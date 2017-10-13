U.S. men's soccer coach resigns after team fails to qualify for World Cup

The coach of USA Bruce Arena conducts a training session at the Olimpico stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on September 4, 2017 on the eve of their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match against Honduras. (Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Bruce Arena stepped down as the coach of the U.S. men’s soccer team on Friday, days after the team’s humiliating loss to Trinidad and Tobago that thwarted a World Cup berth.

“When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate,” Arena said in a statement released by the U.S. Soccer Federation. “Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility.”

Arena called Tuesday’s 2-1 loss Trinidad and Tobago “a major setback for the senior men’s national team program, and questions rightly should be asked about how we can improve.”

U.S. Soccer scheduled a news conference for Friday ahead of Arena’s announcement.

