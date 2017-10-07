London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.
Police say a number of people have been injured and one person has been detained.
Police said Saturday that more details would be released later.
Police: Minor injuries outside museum. Getting people treated on street #naturalhistorymuseum #bbcbreaking pic.twitter.com/n2Ov0GBogw— Chloe Hayward (@chloefhayward) October 7, 2017
