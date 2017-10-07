WBIR
Vehicle hits pedestrians outside museum in London

Associated Press , TEGNA 10:31 AM. EDT October 07, 2017

London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.

Police say a number of people have been injured and one person has been detained.

Police said Saturday that more details would be released later.

 

 

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
