White House: Trump intends to sign Russia sanctions bill

President Donald Trump speaks at Suffolk Community College on July 28, 2017 in Brentwood, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Trump read early drafts of the bill and "negotiated regarding critical elements of it."

She says the president has "reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it."

The legislation includes language that bars Trump from easing or waiving the additional penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees. It also imposes financial sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

Moscow has responded by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and closing the U.S. Embassy's recreation retreat.

