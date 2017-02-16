NC sheriff's deputy dance battles with teen

Deputy dance off with kid! Pic. Nash County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

NASH COUNTY, N.C. – We have to give it to Nash County Sheriff Deputy C. Williams who proved he’s got the moves!

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of Williams in a dance off with a teen. You can see both of them with all the smiles and with all the moves.

The two battled it off in style. The sheriff's office posted it on Facebook and included the phrase, "We do more than write tickets."

The video has gotten more than 20,000 shares on Facebook and more than 11,000 likes!

